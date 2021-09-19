Shooting at popular Hill restaurant sends patrons scrambling

ST. LOUIS – Tracey Nieters and Lynn Gillick went to the Rigazzi’s on The Hill Saturday night expecting to enjoy good food and company. What they didn’t expect was to be rushed out of the restaurant after gunshots sent one person to the hospital.

“Finished our dinner and sitting there and all of a sudden you hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Nieters said.

Gillick said they heard five or six shots. The couple said they immediately followed the instructions the Rigazzi’s wait staff yelled to them, and everyone else in the restaurant.

“Somebody yelled, ‘Get out! Get out, go!’ And then everybody was running everywhere. People were jumping fences and we got behind a car,” Nieters said.

St. Louis Police responded to a shooting call at the business Saturday just after 9:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man inside the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and an investigation is underway.

Police learned two men got into an argument prior to the shooting.

Nieters and Gillick are safe but they still have questions.

“We want to know if they caught the guy. I want to know how the person is doing that was shot,” Gillick said.

The two praised Rigazzi’s staff for how they handled the bizarre situation and hope they have a chance to pay for their dinners.

“We’d love to find the waitress we had because I’d love to hand her money, because she was awesome,” Nieters said.