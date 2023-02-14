ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A shooting at a south St. Louis County QuikTrip led to a chase early Tuesday morning.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Scott Scarborough reported that a man was shot in the torso at the QuikTrip located on Lemay Ferry Road, a little before 5:00 a.m. The chase took off right after the victim was taken to a near hospital, lasting nearly four miles.

The pursuit ended in a crash on South Broadway and Meramec Street, where the rear driver side wheel of the red Cadillac SUV was completely knocked off.

The driver was taken into custody and the scene is still active. No officers were hurt in the chase. The ages of the victim and suspect are unclear.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.