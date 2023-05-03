ST. LOUIS – One man died at a local hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the Central West End neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near the intersection of Laclede and North Taylor avenues.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.