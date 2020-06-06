Breaking News
Shooting in St. Louis County leads to wreck in St. Louis City

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Police from both St. Louis City and County are investigating a wreck and shooting they say are connected.

According to city police, a single vehicle crashed at Delmar and Goodfellow. Three people were transported to a local hospital; one of the individuals is listed in serious condition.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, says the shooting took place earlier at Wilborn and Lillian in Jennings.

It’s not clear if anyone in the car was injured by the gunfire, from the crash, or both incidents.

