ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old was injured and an 18-year-old was killed Wednesday in a shooting in St. Louis’ Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the area of Hodiamont Avenue at Romaine Place at about 2:15 p.m. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

Homicide investigators are working this scene. It is unknown if any suspects are in custody.

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.