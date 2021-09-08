Shooting inside cab on I-55 leaves passenger dead Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A shooting and crash involving a cab driver and his passenger turned deadly on Interstate 55 Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an altercation inside a cab ended with a deadly shooting this morning on Interstate 55, south of Interstate 270.

Officials say both the passenger and cab driver were shot.

Truck driver Nathaniel Smiley says it’s a day he will never forget as he came to the aid of a Laclede Cab driver who was shot inside his cab along southbound I-55 in south St Louis County early Wednesday morning.

”I’m a witness. I’m a good Samaritan ’cause I’m the only driver who stopped to pull over and help so many people passed it up,” Smiley said.



Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene as Smiley stopped to check on the cab driver who was stopped in the middle of the interstate just south of the 270 exchange.

“I got on the phone with 911. I called them and told them to send help. I just happen to look in the back and the passenger was laid over. I know that caused the accident. The cab driver was shot and parked on the highway,” Smiley said.



The Missouri Highway Patrol says there was an altercation inside the cab between the driver and the passenger when shots rang out. The cab driver stopped the vehicle in the middle of I-55 and pulled out a gun. During the struggle, the gun fired.



The investigation indicates a physical altercation was taking place inside the cab with the passenger and the driver.

“The driver came to a stop in the middle of the interstate as the altercation continued, both the driver and passenger were shot. The highway is not a place to take out your frustrations,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said.

“If you find yourself involved, separate it, take an exit, and call authorities. Never take a situation in your own hands.”

The passenger passed away and the driver was transported to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

At this point, there’s no word on a motive in the shooting. Fox 2 reached out to Laclede Cab and they had no comment.