JENNINGS, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon along an Interstate 70 ramp near Jennings.

The shooting happened around the 3 p.m. hour at the Jennings Station Road Ramp.

Emergency crews have spent longer than half an hour at the scene. There are some traffic delays for westbound traffic along the interstate and ramp. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.