ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say a man was shot in the head and has since died from his injuries.

While police say the shooting happened in the southbound lanes of I-55, traffic is stalled in both directions as officers work to collect evidence and clear the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at this time. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.