ST. PETERS, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Charles County neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 30 block of Laura Drive. Authorities have not yet disclosed additional information on the shooting.

A neighbor who spoke on anonymity tells FOX 2 that he heard multiple gunshots and one victim was hospitalized.

The O’Fallon Police Department is investigating the case. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.