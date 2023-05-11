ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A shooting led to a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Police say a victim’s car was shot before he crashed into a median. Investigators said the victim suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Route A. MSHP reports that someone in a black Chevrolet Tahoe shot a green Chevrolet Cavalier.

After the shots, the driver of the Cavalier crashed into a median and the driver of the Tahoe escaped the scene. MSHP says the victim only had minor cuts to his arms and hand from breaking glass. He was not struck by a bullet.

It’s unclear what might have led up to the shooting, or whether anyone in the cars were known to each other. MSHP Troop C, which covers much of the St. Louis region, is asking for help with identifying the suspect.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact MSHP Troop C at 636-300-2800.