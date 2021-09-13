Shooting leads to police standoff with others trapped in an Arnold home

ARNOLD, Mo. – There is a standoff with police in the 3000 block of Adayah Court in Arnold, Missouri. Someone shot a woman inside a home. There are others inside the home that the shooter will not let out.

First responders were called to the scene at around 4:00 am. They are making sure that the public does not go near the home because of the dangerous situation.

The SWAT Team is being called to the area to assist with the standoff. The condition of the woman is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as this story develops. Watch FOX 2 for updates or refresh this page to see the latest details.