ST. LOUIS — A car crash in south St. Louis leads to a homicide investigation. David Harmon, 30, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after crashing his car into another parked vehicle.

Emergency workers were called to the scene in the 4000 block of California Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the driver of the crashed car had gunshot wounds on his left side.

The police have not yet said if they have any suspects. The homicide division is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.