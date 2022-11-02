ST. LOUIS – Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

The shooting happened near South Grand Boulevard and Phillips Place just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Gravois Park neighborhood. The victim is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital.

When police responded to the scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby home. It’s unclear if anyone is inside the home at this time.

A SWAT team working with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has spent several hours at the scene. Police say the standoff and shooting remain ongoing.

Additional details are limited at this time.