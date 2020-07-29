Shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 injured in Walnut Park West

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a large shooting Wednesday that claimed the lives of three people.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, the shooting happened just before 1:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Police found five people had been shot at that location. Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. The other three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third shooting in the area in less than 42 hours. On Monday, one person was shot and killed near Switzer and Robin avenues. On Monday evening, two people were killed in a triple shooting in the 1400 block of Switzer, located just up the street.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.