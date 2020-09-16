Shooting near Affton schools prompts brief lockdown

AFFTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting in Affton on the 6400 block of Vita Drive.

The Affton School District says Rogers Middle School and Affton High School were briefly placed on lockdown. Employees and any students on site are safe. The lockdown was in place for about an hour.

Police say at the shooting scene, they found a man with at least one gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody. Investigators say the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.