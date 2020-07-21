Shooting of 2 brothers leaves 1 dead

GRANDVIEW, Mo. – Police in northwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting of two brothers that left one of them dead. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday night in Grandview, which is just south of Kansas City.

Police say officers called to the scene of the shooting found the two men, ages 20 and 22, with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the younger brother died. Police say the older brother is in critical but stable condition.

The Metro Squad is investigating and searching for two men seen leaving the shooting scene in a black sedan.