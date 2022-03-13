Shooting on I-70 near Hanley leaves one person injured

BERKELEY, Mo. – A shooting on Interstate 70 has drawn the attention of investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, police contacted state troopers shortly before 4:40 p.m. Sunday to alert them of a shooting on eastbound I-70 near N. Hanley Road.

The victim was riding in as a passenger in a vehicle when they were shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter’s vehicle continued traveling eastbound on I-70.

The investigation is ongoing.