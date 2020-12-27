Shooting on Main Street in St. Charles: Bel-Ridge man charged

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old Bel-Ridge man with a shooting that took place behind a business along the city’s Historic Main Street.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Saturday in a rear parking lot in the 200 block of N. Main Street.

St. Charles police officers began foot patrols of the area as bars were closing. Wilkison said officers were told of a disturbance in one of the parking lots and then heard gunshots.

The victim, a 32-year-old St. Louis man, was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

Wilkison said police quickly identified the suspected shooter at the scene and took the man into custody. Police also seized a handgun at the scene.

On Sunday, prosecutors charged Marcell Foster with one count of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and one count of armed criminal action. Foster remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Marcell Foster