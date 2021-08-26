Shooting suspect on the loose in High Ridge Thursday morning

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a suspect in a Thursday morning shooting that happened in High Ridge.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times early Thursday morning and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Emerson Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Grant Bissell from the Jefferson County Police Department said, “this does not appear to be a random shooting.” He said the victim and the suspect have an acquaintance in common.

Police said the parties involved “were all at an apartment when an argument began which led to the gunfire.” The suspect then ran away.

Deputies and a Canine from the Jefferson County Police Department are searching for the suspect. They said they believe he is shirtless and may still have a gun. Anyone who sees him should call 911.