Shooting suspects in custody after overnight police chase

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Two shooting suspects are in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase.

It all started when an employee was shot in the leg and robbed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in north St. Louis at Northview Village Apartments.

Officers chased the men into Illinois and then back into Missouri where they crashed their car along I-270 at Riverview Drive. Both men were taken into custody. The shooting victim is expected to survive.

