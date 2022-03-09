Shooting suspects in custody after overnight police chase

ST. LOUIS – Two shooting suspects are in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase.

It all started when an employee was shot in the leg and robbed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in north St. Louis at Northview Village Apartments.

Officers chased the men into Illinois and then back into Missouri where they crashed their car along I-270 at Riverview Drive. Both men were taken into custody. The shooting victim is expected to survive.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.