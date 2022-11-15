ST. LOUIS – A man was shot overnight while he tried to stop two people from arguing in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened right around midnight Tuesday near the intersections of McArthur and Hamilton avenues.

Investigators say the victim, a 39-year-old man, was smoking a cigarette when he noticed a man and a woman arguing nearby. The victim approached the couple and tried to deescalate the situation.

Police say the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman he was arguing at. The victim then tried to swat the gun out of the suspect’s hand, which led to gunfire. At least one bullet struck the victim’s left index finger.

The arguing couple drove away from the scene in separate vehicles. Another person then dropped off the victim at a hospital to be treated for his finger injury.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.