JENNINGS, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found a shooting victim Saturday morning deceased in a field in Jennings.

An officer with the St. Louis County Police Department found the victim around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the area of Apricot Avenue and Emma Avenue, which is located near the Memorial Park Cemetery.

The officer found the victim with several gunshot wounds. Police did not disclose the victim’s name or age, but noted he was a “young male in his late teens.”

It’s unclear what led up to the victim’s gunshot wounds. No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).