Shooting victim runs into 50 Cent’s concert in St. Peters for help

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man was shot in St. Peters early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near a concert hosted by rapper 50 Cent at about 12:15 a.m. It was in a parking lot near the Diamond Music Hall. Officials there say the victim ran inside the club for help. He was shot in the arm.

He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened as a result of an altercation in a nearby bar parking lot.

Police said the shooter got away.

Club owners said the shooting is not related in any way to the concert.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.