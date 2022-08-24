Aerial photo of Ha Ha Tonka State Park at the Lake of the Ozarks, MO. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – This weekend, waves will be made as the Lake Of The Ozarks Shootout Boat Race returns to the region.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol reminds the public of this weekend’s events in hopes that visitors will take precautions this weekend.

The race runs from Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, near the 33- and 35-mile markers at Lake of the Ozarks.

Powerboat racing will begin at 10 a.m. each morning. Boating traffic in the area is restricted to no wake and idle speed beginning at 9 a.m. each day from the 31.5- mile mark to the 36-mile mark.

The no wake and idle speed restriction will be extended on Saturday only down to the 21-mile mark from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, the no wake and idle speed restriction will be in place approximately for one hour after the last race.

Troopers and volunteers will be located around the course and will assist boaters in locating the designated areas for spectator anchoring. Spectators wishing to anchor should anticipate needing enough anchor line for water depth above 100 feet.

Troopers urge boaters to use heightened caution while exiting the area following the event. Heavy traffic is to be expected due to the race. Troopers remind the public who to call if help is needed. Call Troop F at 573-751-1000 or by dialing *55 on a cellular phone.