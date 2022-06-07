ST. LOUIS – A shootout followed multiple car break-ins in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

This incident happened in the 4000 block of Castleman Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood at about 4 a.m.

A homeowner came out of their house and saw someone in a car. Shots were then fired from the people breaking into the car. The homeowner then returned fire. No one was hit. At least one person was taken into custody.

