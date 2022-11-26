ST. LOUIS — The search for deals and steals doesn’t end on Black Friday. Small-business Saturday is today.

Right now, stores all over the region are hosting events and sales in order to entice people to spend their money in their immediate environment.

Customers are sure to be greeted warmly as they check off items and presents from their shopping list at local shops and restaurants. On this, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is designated as Small Business Saturday, everyone is urged to shop local and support small businesses.

Small Business Saturday was initially conceived by American Express. It is a day set aside to show support for the diverse array of small businesses that are responsible for the creation of jobs, the contribution to economic growth, and the enrichment of communities all around the country.

American Express estimates that the total reported expenditures made by customers in the United States who shopped at local independent businesses and dined at locally owned restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year reached a record high of $23.3 billion, breaking the previous high mark set the previous year.

Since 2011, the SBA has partnered with other organizations to co-sponsor Small Business Saturday. The thirteenth annual Small Business Saturday will take place this year.

Today, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Craft Alliance will have its renowned Student & Faculty Sale, during which handcrafted items will be available for purchase.

In addition, the St. Louis County Parks Department will host a Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop today at the North County Recreation Complex from ten in the morning to two in the afternoon.

The exhibitors will sell a variety of goods, including those that are handcrafted, such as jewelry, clothing, candles, coffee and tea, purses, and more.