MANCHESTER, Mo. – A shoplifting suspect struck a patrol car Wednesday afternoon in Manchester, leading to two arrests.

Authorities arrested two out-of-state suspects in the investigation, but police have not yet disclosed their identities or which state they came from. Investigators also did not disclose which agency operated the struck patrol car.

The investigation unfolded just before 2 p.m. when police responded to a shoplifting call at the Kohl’s store in Manchester. Officers tried to stop two suspects near Kohl’s, who entered a vehicle and struck a patrol car.



The suspects took off from the scene and struck another vehicle near Sulphur Spring and Manchester roads. The suspects then got out of the car and led police on a brief foot chase before they were taken into custody. No one was hurt in the incident.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.