RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Christmas is just a few days away, and thousands are flooding malls and stores for last-minute shopping.

Many shoppers are trying to find last-minute gifts for their family and friends.

“We bought ball caps for our dads, and Bath and Body Works [items] for our sisters and sisters-in-law,” said Sharon Rogers.

“I’m going to get some shoes, and maybe some skincare [products] for my family, like my mom,” said Taylor Davis.

According to Missouri’s consumer report, shoppers will spend an average of $932 on gifts for their loved ones. The national average spent each holiday season is $1,240.

“Wooo, if I could say, not even in the Christmas year alone, I would probably say over $5,000,” said Renada Neroes-McGhee on how much she spends.

“So far, about $200,” said Michelle Salami.

Nationwide, it’s estimated that 142 million people will shop on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s really busy,” said Sharon Rogers. “It’s a huge crowd here today. The little one actually got excited when she saw it today.”

For retailers, the Christmas season is the most profitable time. The National Retail Federation states holiday sales in November and December averaged around 19 percent of total retail sales over the past five years.

“On a regular day, we usually see like, maybe, a $250 dollar sale verses like what we what we see today, which has been up to $600 per sale,” said retail worker Jessica Babka.