Shopping local for Thanksgiving dinner at Florissant produce store

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Long grocery lists may come with some long lines at the stores. Goeke’s, the local produce store in Florissant, stays busy stocking the shelves as families stock their pantries.

Every year, the Monday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving are some of the busiest days of the year.

“Of course, fresh produce, everyone wants to wait to the last minute to get the freshest possible,” said Karen Wibracht, owner of Goeke’s. “That’s why we see such a surge Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday before the holiday.”

The surge bringing in customers looking to grab the essentials for the feast, and some of the harder-to-find items.

“They always have the fresh ingredients, nice seasonings, so I’m coming to get seasonings for thanksgiving,” said shopper Da’Sha Pork.

The community being a support system for the local shop in a tough year. Goeke’s has noticed they are even attracting new customers.

But even in a tough year, shoppers like Pork have plenty to be thankful for.

“I’m glad to be here. Ya know, so much has happened,” Pork said. “We’ve lost so many people this year, it’s just nice to be with my immediate family and know that everybody’s healthy. And we can still enjoy a good meal in good company.”