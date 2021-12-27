Shot fired at MoDOT worker’s vehicle on I-70

BERKELEY, Mo. – Missouri state troopers are investigating a shooting on Interstate 70 involving a MoDOT worker’s vehicle.

According to Cpl. Dallas Thompson, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 238.

Berkeley Police received a 911 call from a MoDOT maintenance worker and contacted MSHP to report the incident.

Authorities found at least one bullet hole in the MoDOT vehicle. No one was struck by gunfire.

It’s unclear who fired the shot, what type of weapon was used, and why someone would shoot at the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing.