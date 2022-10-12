An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.

The incident unfolded around noon Wednesday near the area of Missouri Route 94 and North Third Street.

Investigators say two men had been arguing over a bicycle when one pulled a handgun and started firing shots at another man. Police say both of the men are believed to be homeless.

After the shots were fired, both ran from the area into the woods. Police say at least one gunshot struck a vehicle belonging to a Boeing employee. It’s unclear if anyone suffered a gunshot wound.

“We have not located either man and do not know if one of them has been shot,” the St. Charles County Police Department tells FOX 2.

Witnesses describe the man who fired the shots as white with facial hair, wearing a gray shirt and black and white shorts. Police are looking for both men around the scene of the shots fired.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.