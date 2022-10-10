ST. LOUIS – Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired.

The video shows two men pulling up outside his South County home and walking right into his open garage. Their faces are covered and at least one of them has a gun in his hands. A short time later, the men can be seen running out of the garage as the homeowner follows and throws something at them.

The man said they were trying to break into his car. He chased them out and one of the men shot at him. The homeowner has bullet holes in his garage, but no one was injured.

St. Louis County Police are looking into this. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.