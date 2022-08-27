ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after some fired shots in the parking lot of Normandy High School following a sports game.

The incident unfolded around 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the high school in the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Authorities responded to shots fired after Normandy High School’s first football game of the season against Confluence Preparatory Academy.

A large fight in the parking lot broke out after the game had ended. During the altercation, a man fired shots from a handgun, entered his vehicle and drove away from the area.

No one was hurt or struck by gunfire. Security officers who assisted with the game helped track down the accused gunman.

The incident led to a brief police pursuit that ended in Charlack, Missouri. Police arrested the suspect and recovered a gun without any injuries.

“We are thankful no person was struck by gunfire and no injuries occurred,” said Major Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative in a statement to FOX 2. “Normandy High School will resume normal operations very soon.”

The North County Police Cooperative is assisting with the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.