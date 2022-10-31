RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle.

A vehicle was stolen from someone in Sunset Hills this morning. Richmond Heights Police say that a relative of the vehicle’s owner was able to track it with GPS. They confronted the four suspects at around 8:30 am in the stolen vehicle at Big Bend and I-64.

The relative of the stolen vehicle’s owner then shot at the suspects, striking and wounding one of them. All four of them ran from the vehicle into nearby neighborhoods.

Police found the injured juvenile suspect in the 1400 block of Silverton Place. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects were found in the 1400 block of Hawthorne Place. They were also placed under arrest.

Police are still looking for the fourth suspect. He is described as a heavy-set black man in his 20s wearing dark clothing. Police believe they spotted him in a Mercedes-Benz in the 7400 block of Lindbergh in Hazelwood. He was looking into one of the yards where a gun was ditched.

The relative of the stolen vehicle’s owner is also in police custody. His gun was also seized by police.

Police locked down the International Schoolhouse and Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School while this incident was still developing. The lockdowns were lifted at around 10:00 am.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area as police continue to investigate this shooting. Be aware of your surroundings and take note of any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-655-3630.