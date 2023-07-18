PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after gunfire followed an officer pursuit Tuesday morning in Pike County.

The gunfire happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Route UU near US Route 61. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports the situation led to Dillon W Vahle, 27, of Quincy, Illinois, being hospitalized in the St. Louis area, though did not disclose who might have fired shots.

Before the gunfire, Pike County deputies were following off on a request to locate a vehicle for the Quincy Police Department. Deputies found Vahle inside the vehicle and he had been wanted for other crimes in Quincy.

Vahle led officers in a pursuit on US Route 61 before he came to a stop on Missouri Route UU. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reports, while a deputy tried to approach him, Vahle attempted to run over authorities with his vehicle. Eventually, shots were fired.

Vahle was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital and is being treated for unknown injuries. One deputy was also hospitalized in Pike County with minor injuries.

Before Tuesday’s incident, Vahle had been released from Adams County jail in Illinois, posting bond for an aggravated felony. The sheriff’s office says Vahle also has cases pending in Adams County for violation of an order of protection, and two separate charges of resisting arrest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control is in charge of the investigation. MSHP has not yet disclosed with FOX 2 who might have fired gunshots in this investigation.