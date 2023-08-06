ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman is in custody after shots were fired inside the Hollywood Casino Sunday afternoon.

According to Officer Terry Mancusi, a spokesperson for the Maryland Heights Police Department, the shooting happened just before noon.

Maryland Heights officers arrived to assist the St. Charles County Police Department.

A source with the Maryland Heights PD says a woman fired shots into the ceiling of the casino.

Locals visiting the casino Sunday afternoon were shocked to learn of the incident, many not even realizing it happened while they were inside.

The suspect was arrested without further incident.

Police said several calls were made referencing the same individual for driving erratically outside the casino.

The woman is being held, pending charges with the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.