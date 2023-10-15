KIRKWOOD, Mo. – One man is in custody after brandishing a handgun and firing shots at a trunk-or-treat event at North Kirkwood Middle School.

In a letter sent to parents in the district, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tillman Elementary School organized the event, but due to construction projects, the trunk-or-treat was moved to North Kirkwood’s school parking lot, in the 11200 block of Manchester Road.

According to the school district, an adult began behaving erratically and causing a disturbance. When confronted by other parents, this person pulled out a gun and started shooting into the air.

Other parents tackled the armed man and detained him until police arrived. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police and school officials are seeking photo and video evidence from the incident.

The armed man has yet to be charged.

The district has canceled all classes and scheduled activities at Tillman as a result.