ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old is in custody for allegedly opening fire at three police officers overnight in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting took place around 12:25 a.m. in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard, in the Bevo neighborhood.

Police claim three officers were driving across a parking lot when they heard gunshots. As they rounded the corner of a building, a man in a tan pickup truck pointed a gun at them and opened fire.

The police vehicle was not struck, and the man in the pickup truck fled. The officers sped after the suspected shooter.

The man in the truck pulled over near Itaska Street and Alfred Avenue and was arrested without further incident.

Police claim to have found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine in the truck.