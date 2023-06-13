ST. LOUIS – Authorities arrested one man accused of firing shots at St. Louis police officers overnight as they attempted to stop a driver in a stolen vehicle.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says police arrested a 26-year-old shortly after the gunfire. The incident unfolded just before midnight in the 5000 block of Union Boulevard in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Investigators say two SLMPD officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle when they heard gunshots close by. They quickly stopped their patrol vehicle and left he car in response. A witness claimed that a suspect had pointed a gun toward officers from a bus stop and fired shots at their patrol vehicle.

Police responded to the bus stop at the corner of Union Boulevard and Lillian Avenue and approached one man. They asked the man whether he had heard any gunshots, to which he said he did in the direction of a nearby Family Dollar store.

During the conversation, police noticed a weapon between the man and the bus stop bench. Police reportedly tried to conduct a pedestrian check on the suspect, and he quickly ran from the bus stop. After a brief foot chase, police detained him nearby.

No injuries were reported in the investigation. Police have not yet announced criminal charges or disclosed the identity of the suspect. The driver of the stolen vehicle ended up getting away. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.