ST. LOUIS – An armed person fired shots at an unmarked St. Louis police vehicle Friday morning, which led to one officer suffering cuts to his arm.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Aldine and Billups avenues in The Ville neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that plain-clothed detectives assigned to an anti-crime task force were following someone driving erratically. During that time, an armed suspect fired shots at the unmarked police vehicle.

Investigators say the shots most likely did not come from the vehicle being followed. Surveillance photos shared by police show the unmarked vehicle (a red car) with damages to the doors and windows from several shots fired.

During the gunfire, one officer suffered cuts to his arm from shards of glass, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After the shots, police kept tabs on the vehicle they were initially following. A suspect from that vehicle was stopped and detained.

Police eventually went back to the scene they suspected the gunfire came from and found several shell casings. Investigators have not yet determined who might have fired shots at the officers’ vehicle. SLMPD is handling the investigating.