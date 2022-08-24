ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged Scott McDowell, 46, with three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the investigation.

The shooting happened at an undisclosed time Monday on I-64 near Bellevue Avenue in Richmond Heights. Investigators say McDowell was operating a vehicle when he shot at a vehicle with multiple people inside. The victim later stopped to give police a description of the vehicle and a license plate, leading to the arrest of McDowell.

Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive on what might have led up to the shooting. No major injuries were reported from the incident.

Authorities issued a warrant for McDowell’s arrest Tuesday. McDowell is jailed in St. Louis County on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A court hearing in the investigation is set for Wednesday.