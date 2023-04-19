JENNINGS, Mo. – A search is underway for a suspect accused of firing shots Wednesday afternoon at one north St. Louis County park.

Police responded to Koeneman Park around 3:15 p.m. after a shot spotter alert was activated.

No injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m. Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department have responded to the scene and are “actively searching” for the suspect.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.