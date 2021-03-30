Shots fired in south St. Louis neighborhood; one person in custody

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police were called to a shooting in south city Tuesday afternoon after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

“I started hearing gunfire and that’s nothing out of the normal for me,” said Brandon Cole, who lives in the area.

Cole said the shots he heard on Pennsylvania Avenue were different than he’s typically heard.

“Eventually, a loud boom noise. And I’m like, ‘Whoa, ok; that’s abnormal, the gunfire,” he said.

Police responded to the area where shots were fired and a car appeared to have wrecked into another car. One person has been detained and an investigation is ongoing.

“There were, I would say, at least nine shots,” Cole said. “There were quite a few.”