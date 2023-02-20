ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – On Sunday, there were gunshots outside a grocery store in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside the Raqqa Food Mart at Chambers Road and Diamond Drive. Police said it started as an argument between two men.

The two exchanged shots and then each drove away. No word if anyone was injured. A woman was shot and killed in the parking lot at that location in July of last year.

