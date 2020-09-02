Shots fired over mask policy at a Family Dollar

ST. LOUIS – A man is charged with assault and armed criminal action for his role in a shooting over wearing a mask.

Court documents state Joc’Quinn Perry entered the Family Dollar on S. Jefferson Avenue Monday without a mask.

Family Dollar employees told Perry a mask was required while shopping and an argument followed.

Perry and another person with him insulted the staff and threatened to “shoot up the place”.

The victim went outside to see if Perry left the area, police say Perry pulled out a pistol and shot at the victim

The victim returned fire and shot Perry.

Police found Perry about three blocks away. Perry allegedly told police he had been shot in a drive-by shooting.

Surveillance footage from the store and the Real Time Crime Center captured the events.