ST. LOUIS – Showers and thunderstorms developed over western and central Missouri early Saturday morning, marching east through the afternoon.

As of mid-afternoon, the storms have migrated into central Missouri, right along Interstate 70, all the way up into north-central Missouri. A weakening trend will take place as the storms continue moving in our direction over the next several hours.

However, some of our far western counties in the FOX 2 viewing area could get a bit of rain late tonight through early tomorrow morning. The threat of severe weather is low, but if one of these storms has the potential to strengthen, small hail and gusty winds will be of primary concern.

As storms weaken overnight, we will still hang onto a small shot of rain through the early morning hours in the metro; otherwise, mainly cloudy skies and low temperatures bottoming out into the upper 60s will take place.

Partial sunshine and the potential for storm redevelopment will be in place for most of the day Sunday before waning off in the evening. Expect highs in the upper 70s. The threat of severe weather is very low on Sunday.

High temperatures will remain above average (low-to-mid 80s) through the rest of the workweek and into the following weekend, with mostly dry conditions. Our next chance for showers looks to arrive on Wednesday, but the chance for rain at this time is very low.