ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man who routinely plays the Show Me Cash draw game scored a six-figure jackpot from a recent drawing.

The player said he typically buys two quick pick tickets and then checks them every week or two. He checked his tickets with the Missouri Lottery app and discovered one had matched all five numbers in the March 24 drawing: 19, 21, 22, 25, and 34.

The winning ticket was sold at the QuikTrip in the 15900 block of Manchester Road in Ellisville.

As of April 26, there have been 11 Show Me Cash jackpot winners sold in 2023.

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at 8:59 p.m. The jackpots in this game start at $50,000 and grow until there’s a winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.