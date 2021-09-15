Show Me Cash winner: St. Charles County man claims $64K prize

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County man’s habit of playing the same lottery numbers has paid off in a big way.

The man claimed a $64,000 jackpot for matching all five numbers—3, 5, 12, 18, and 21—on the Sept. 2 Show Me Cash drawing.

The winner explained there was no rhyme or reason why he’s played those specific numbers.

“They were random,” he said. “I grabbed a [playslip] one year, chose some numbers and I’ve been playing them since.”

The man purchased the winning ticket at On The Run, located at 2311 Upper Bottom Road in St. Charles. This is the 38th jackpot-winning Show Me Cash ticket purchased so far in 2021.