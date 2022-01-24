‘Show Me Cash’ winner takes home $355,000 jackpot

PALMYRA, Mo. – Someone is $355,000 richer after hitting the Show Me Cash jackpot. The man heard that a winning ticket was sold in town. He did not want to look when checking the numbers. They were not the ones he usually plays.

He matched all five numbers in the January 2, 2022 drawing. The ticket was purchased at the Break Time on Main Cross Street in Palmyra. The clerk confirmed the win.

“I like the Show Me Cash game. It’s a good game. It’s a challenge to pick your numbers,” the man tells the Missouri Lottery. “I would still be playing it if I didn’t win.”

The Show Me Cash drawing is daily at around 9:00 pm. The jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won.

The chances of winning the jackpot is one in 575,757. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $203,000.