Show-Me incentives: Missouri considering rewards to boost vaccination rates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials are working on incentive programs to try and convince more people to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed it is considering incentive options, but has not made any decisions about what the program may look like.

Kansas, on the other hand, seems to be a little further along on its potential vaccine incentives. It’s planning several events across the state, including a partnership with Kansas Speedway.

On June 4 and 5, anyone with a valid driver’s license who chooses to be vaccinated or get a COVID-19 test will also be able to drive their car or truck on the Speedway track. You’ll also be entered into a free raffle to win tickets to the October NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

There will also be a chance to cash in with the Kansas Lottery.

“We will not have the $1 million a week lottery like Ohio, but we are working with the Lottery Commission to put together a lottery that I think is the right size for the state of Kansas,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said during a Facebook Live with the University of Kansas Health System.

Norman also said that the incentive programs will be open to everyone in the state who’s received the COVID-19 vaccine, not just people who are vaccinated at this point going forward.

Vaccinated people can also win things like Super Bowl tickets and other incentives, depending on the pharmacy or clinic where they choose to get a vaccine.